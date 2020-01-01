Palace fans decide their top Moments of the Decade

Throughout the month as the club approaches the end of 10 landmark years, we've asked fans to select their Moment of the Decade, and now your choices are clear.

Over 16,000 of you voted but there was one stand-out winner right from the beginning. Of course, taking first place as the Crystal Palace Moment of the Decade was Survival Sunday: Hillsborough in 2010.

Survival Sunday

The Championship play-off semi final at the Amex

Championship promotion

Crystanbul

Townsend rocket helps Palace defeat City

The above moments received 32% of the total votes as we entered 2020, with 15 other memorable occasions earning the rest. To look back on 10 years that have changed the club forever and re-live all 20 of our Moments of the Decade, enjoy the below thread.