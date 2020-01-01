Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace fans decide their top Moments of the Decade

5 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Throughout the month as the club approaches the end of 10 landmark years, we've asked fans to select their Moment of the Decade, and now your choices are clear.

Over 16,000 of you voted but there was one stand-out winner right from the beginning. Of course, taking first place as the Crystal Palace Moment of the Decade was Survival Sunday: Hillsborough in 2010.

Your top 5 Moments of the Decade

02/05/10: Survival Sunday


12%

13/05/13: Eagles reach Wembley via the Amex


7%

27/05/13: Championship promotion


6%

05/05/14: Crystanbul


4%

22/12/18: Townsend rocket helps Eagles beat champions


3%
  • Survival Sunday
  • The Championship play-off semi final at the Amex
  • Championship promotion
  • Crystanbul
  • Townsend rocket helps Palace defeat City

The above moments received 32% of the total votes as we entered 2020, with 15 other memorable occasions earning the rest. To look back on 10 years that have changed the club forever and re-live all 20 of our Moments of the Decade, enjoy the below thread.

Derby tickets.jpg


Advertisement block

Moment of the Decade

Club News

Decade's best: Palace record historic Old Trafford triumph - 2019

23 Hours ago

The 20th and final event from our Moment of the Decade poll saw Crystal Palace record a historic victory right at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Club News

Decade's best: Palace storm the Emirates - 2019

30 December 2019

When Crystal Palace travelled north of the Thames in April 2019, Arsenal had won at home for 10 straight matches and were aggressively pushing for a top-four spot to secure themselves a return to the...

Read full article

Club News

Decade's best: Townsend rocket helps Eagles beat champions - 2018

28 December 2019

There are two Moments of the Decade to take from Palace's win over Manchester City in December 2018: Andros Townsend's Puskas-nominated strike and the full-time whistle.

Read full article

Club News

Decade's best: Palace 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion - 2018

28 December 2019

The third and final Palace victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on our Moments of the Decade poll, this triumph over the Seagulls comes from a dramatic first-half in Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

How to follow Norwich v Palace live - including TV details

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace face Norwich City today at 17:30 in their first clash of 2020, and below you can find out how to follow the Eagles' progress live.

Read full article

Club News

Decade's best: Palace record historic Old Trafford triumph - 2019

23 Hours ago

The 20th and final event from our Moment of the Decade poll saw Crystal Palace record a historic victory right at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Club News

Decade's best: Palace storm the Emirates - 2019

30 December 2019

When Crystal Palace travelled north of the Thames in April 2019, Arsenal had won at home for 10 straight matches and were aggressively pushing for a top-four spot to secure themselves a return to the...

Read full article

Club News

Eye-catching top facts about Norwich City in the Premier League

30 December 2019

Ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to face Norwich City, check out these top Premier League facts about the Canaries.

Read full article

View more