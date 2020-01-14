Palace TV launch four-part series on Crystal Palace's unique history

It's been a rollercoaster 115 years for Crystal Palace, with the club lurching from high to low and back again over 11-and-a-half decades of a unique, memorable story.

The club has moved from the Glaziers to the Eagles, facing Second Division reserves to Premier League icons and near-financial ruin to being an established top flight side sustainable from top to bottom.

But throughout everything, it's always been south London. And it's always been proud.

Now, Palace TV have launched an exclusive four-part mini-series on Crystal Palace's remarkable history, telling the story through archive footage, pictures and the narration of legendary Palace fan, Bill Nighy.

The series begins before even the current Crystal Palace were created, with the Great Exhibition in 1851 as the start of Palace's roots and DNA.

Part 1 continues to detail what makes Palace unique and ends with perhaps the most unique figure of them all: Malcolm Allison.

Allison is exactly who Part 2 focusses on, covering "the champagne-swilling, cigar-chomping, fedora-wearing maverick" and his revolution of the club's image in the 1970s. Terry Venables took over from Allison eventually and led the club to fleetingly top the entire Football League. Part 3 looks at 'Sir' Steve Coppell's incredible reign and Part 4 takes us up to today: the seventh consecutive season of Premier League football. Enjoy...

Part 1



Part 2



Part 3



Part 4

