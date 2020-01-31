Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace trio head out on loan for remainder of the season

6 Hours ago

Giovanni McGregor (21), Dion-Curtis Henry (22) and Scott Banks (18) have today departed south London, joining up with their new clubs on loan for the remainder of this season.

McGregor has joined Dartford, whilst goalkeeper Henry has teamed up with Hampton & Richmond Borough, both of which compete in the National League South. Recent attacking addition Scott Banks has made the temporary switch to Scottish Championship side Alloa Athletic.

Everyone at the club wishes Gio, Dion-Curtis and Scott the very best for their respective loans.

Five home games.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Club News

Connor Wickham joins Sheffield Wednesday on loan

1 Hour ago

Connor Wickham has joined Championship club Sheffield Wednesday on loan until the end of this season.

Read full article

Club News

Jason Lokilo joins Doncaster Rovers on loan

2 Hours ago

Jason Lokilo has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan until the end of this season subject to EFL approval.

Read full article

Club News

Daly joins Bristol Rovers in permanent move

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Development forward James Daly has joined Bristol Rovers in a permanent move.

Read full article

Programme

Programme interview: Scott Banks reveals the two Palace players he is most like

6 Hours ago

This week's sneak peak into the Sheffield United programme arrives in the form of an interview with January signing, Scott Banks. We caught up with the attacking-midfielder just before he headed out...

Read full article

View more