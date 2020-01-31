Palace trio head out on loan for remainder of the season

Giovanni McGregor (21), Dion-Curtis Henry (22) and Scott Banks (18) have today departed south London, joining up with their new clubs on loan for the remainder of this season.

McGregor has joined Dartford, whilst goalkeeper Henry has teamed up with Hampton & Richmond Borough, both of which compete in the National League South. Recent attacking addition Scott Banks has made the temporary switch to Scottish Championship side Alloa Athletic.

Everyone at the club wishes Gio, Dion-Curtis and Scott the very best for their respective loans.