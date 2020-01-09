Skip to site footer
All home games on sale this month

1 Hour ago

As Palace look to secure their highest-ever Premier League finish it is certain to be a big second-half of the season for Roy Hodgson’s side. If the Eagles are to achieve this aim then our home of Selhurst Park will play a vital role in our remaining games.

To take an active role on the terraces and give yourself the best possible chance of being part of the famous atmosphere, make sure you purchase a Membership before Tuesday 28th January for early access to tickets as well as other great benefits.

From this date (10am, 28th Jan), we will be releasing tickets for all of Selhurst Park’s remaining Premier League fixtures for the 2019/20 season, with Gold & Junior Gold Members having a 72-hour priority window.

The fixture dates are as follows:

  • Watford: Sat 7 Mar, 3pm 
  • Burnley: Sat 4 Apr, 3pm 
  • Chelsea: Sat 18 Apr, 3pm (100+ Loyalty Points required)
  • Manchester United: Sat 2 May, 3pm (100+ Loyalty Points required)
  • Tottenham Hotspur: Sun 17 May, 3pm (100+ Loyalty Points required)

Please note that all fixtures are subject to change until the broadcasters have made their selections.

Tickets for the above games will be on sale to Gold Members first on Tuesday 28th January at 10am – as per their 72-hour early access perk. Once that period has passed, all remaining Members and Season Ticket holders will have access to the tickets for the final five Premier League fixtures at Selhurst Park from Friday 31st January at 10am. Please note that supporters will require at least 100 Loyalty Points for the games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Click here to find out more about our Memberships and join today!

Alternatively, if you can't wait until Watford visit on the 7th March to get your Selhurst Park fix then become a Member today for ticket access to Arsenal, Southampton, Sheffield United and Newcastle United.


