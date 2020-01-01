Skip to site footer
One change to matchday 18 for Norwich City clash

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made one change to the matchday 18 for today’s away clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road, with Under-23s midfielder, Nya Kirby, coming in for Victor Camarasa.

Kirby, who had a spell on loan at Blackpool last year, joins fellow Development squad players Brandon Pierrick, James Daly and Sam Woods on the Eagles’ bench.

The Canaries have made several changes with Sam Byram coming in for Jamal Lewis at left-back, Kenny McLean comes into the midfield in place of Marco Stiepermann and Todd Cantwell returns at the expense of Onel Hernández. Finally, on the bench, Adam Idah is chosen ahead of Dennis Srbeny.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald, McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Meyer, Ayew, Zaha.

Subs: Hennessey, Woods, Kouyate, Daly, Kirby, Pierrick, Wickham.

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey, Vrančic, Buendia, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki.

Subs: McGovern, Lewis, Hernández, Trybull, Stiepermann, Amadou, Idah.


