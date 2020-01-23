Skip to site footer
Be at Selhurst Park for the visit of Sheffield United

4 Hours ago

Tickets for Crystal Palace's home game against Sheffield United (Saturday 1st February 15:00 K.O.) are available to buy now.

The visit of Chris Wilder's side has been classed as a Category B game, with supporters able to purchase a maximum of four tickets each. Prices are below:
  • 18-21-year-old: £27.00 to £35.00
  • Adult: £30.00 to £48.00
  • Junior: £17.00 to £24.00
  • Senior: £20.00 to £35.00
  • Student: £27.00 to £35.00

Alternatively, if you are looking for something special for next weekend's 90 minutes, then our Premium experiences provide the pinnacle in matchday entertainment and will be sure to leave you with lifelong memories. Click here to see the various matchday experiences available to you for the Blades clash as we look to create an extra special memory for you and Palace-supporting family, friends and colleagues. Be sure to act fast though as we have a limited amount of spaces left! 

Tickets can be bought online, by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.

Last five home games.png


