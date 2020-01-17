Skip to site footer
Crystal Palace Women confirm double signing

Just now

The Eagles are delighted to confirm the arrival of two new faces with Amber Gaylor and Siobhan Wilson joining for Palace's push up in the table in the second-half of the season.

Gaylor, who can play as an attacking-midfielder or striker, arrives from fellow FA Championship London City Lionesses, and will be hoping to make her mark against her former club when Dean Davenport's side make the trip to Princes Park on February 23rd. 

Wilson, who made a name for herself over in Spain with Malaga, bolsters the defensive ranks with her favoured position being wing-back.

Manager Davenport is delighted with the new acquistions and strengthening of the squad. He said: "I'm excited to be able to announce two new additions to the squad. Both have fitted in straight away and the team have really gelled. We expect good thing to come this half of the season."


