Riedewald discusses own performance plus praise from Hodgson

1 Hour ago

Jaïro Riedewald won today's sponsor's Man of the Match award after another impressive performance deputising at left-back for Patrick van Aanholt against Arsenal.

Reflecting on his own performance against the Gunners, Riedewald was humble, saying: "You can always improve. I was happy; I won a few challenges and played a few good long balls to Jordan and Wilf. I’m happy with Man of the Match, it’s my first time.

And Riedewald went on to reveal how much he is enjoying playing consistently in recent weeks: "When you come on for five minutes and then sitting on the bench the next game it’s difficult. But if you know you’re going to play two or three games then you can focus and prepare yourself for the game."

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for Riedewald in his post-match press conference, adding further praise to the left-back, saying: "I’m delighted for that lad. What we are seeing with Jaïro is that we’ve always known: there’s an excellent footballer in there but we’ve not been able to find a place for him in the team with the way we play. Now we’ve found a ‘home’ for him, he’s playing on a regular basis and with every game he’s getting better."

"I’m delighted with him and I’m delighted for him because he’s been a model professional for the last two-and-a-half years."


