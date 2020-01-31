Skip to site footer
Daly joins Bristol Rovers in permanent move

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Development forward James Daly has joined Bristol Rovers in a permanent move.

Daly, 20, joined Palace in May 2014 at Under-14 level and has progressed through the Academy ranks all the way up to making the first-team matchday squad on several occasions. He was named Scholar of the Year in 2018 at the end of a season in which he won Professional Development League titles with both the Under-18s and Under-23s. In that campaign, Daly featured 18 times for the U18s and 13 for the U23s, netting 14 goals across the two levels.

Commenting on Daly’s departure, Chairman Steve Parish said: “James has been a fantastic part of the club and our Academy for more than five and a half years. His attitude has been exemplary throughout that time and this move offers him a development opportunity he richly deserves. Everyone here at Crystal Palace wishes James the very best of luck for his career in the years to come.”

