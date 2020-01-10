All the information you need if attending Palace v Arsenal tomorrow

Crystal Palace host Arsenal this Saturday (11th January) at 12:30 and if you're attending the game, we'd advise you read the below information to make the most of your matchday experience. All times are GMT.

Summary

There are a handful of tickets remaining which can be purchased here

Kick-off is 12:30

The Fanzone will be open from 9:30am

Home turnstiles open from 11am for all general admission areas of the stadium

Opening times across the stadium can be found below

Travelling by public transport is highly recommended

Large bags are not permitted

Selhurst Park's food and drink outlets are cashless – bring your card

Programme sellers now accept cards - grab your copy from vendors in and around the stadium

You must upgrade any junior tickets to adult if an adult intends on using them and supporters are reminded not to buy from touts

Fulfil your New Year's resolutions with San Miguel Blue, vegan and vegetarian options

Report anti-social behaviour by texting 07507 477 669

Additional information can be found in our home supporters' guide and visiting supporters' guide or you can contact the team

Read on for more…

Arrive early to avoid delays and enjoy great entertainment

Turnstiles for all general admission areas of the stadium open at 11am. Premium Hospitality guests are welcome from 9:30am.

All ticket holders are advised to arrive early at the stadium to accommodate enhanced security checks.

Dependant on their block, ticket holders in the Main Stand can access the Wright & Bright and Glaziers bars and Stanley Stephenson Lounge from 10am. Upper Holmesdale ticket holders can access the Red & Blue Bar from 10am.

With additions and renovations made this season, Selhurst Park offers the perfect, improved pre-match experience. We've added draught beer to all stands with 25 new San Miguel taps, three new bars and our Early Bird deal offers a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7 until 11:45am.

You can maintain your New Year's resolutions pre-match with our vegan, vegetarian and alcohol-free options. Find out more here!

Stadium opening times

09:30: The Fanzone opens

10: Stanley Stephenson, Red & Blue, Wright & Bright and Glaziers open

10:30: The visiting fans’ concourse opens

11: All concourses open

11: The Family Lounge opens

11:45: Early Bird offer ends

12:30: Kick-off

14:30: All concourses close

15:45: All lounges close

Ticket information

A very small number of tickets are remaining and can be bought by clicking here, by calling 08712 000 071 or in person at the Box Office (open 9am). Supporters are reminded not to buy from touts.

If you’ve lost your ticket and require a re-print, please visit the Box Office window by Entrance 9.

Visiting supporter (away fans) ticket collections must be picked up from the Box Office window by Gate E4 (corner of Holmesdale Road and Park Road) from 9am. Home fans can collect from the office by gate E9.

The Fanzone

The Selhurst Park Fanzone is the place to get you in the matchday mood. And with a variety of food, beverages and entertainment available, it is the ultimate destination to begin your pre-match routine.

The Fanzone is directly outside the Main Stand and caters for 500 supporters with a family friendly and fun atmosphere. It opens from 09:30 and is available to Palace and Arsenal ticket holders on a first come, first served basis.

Our resident DJ Jay Knox will be playing the latest tunes throughout pre-match, club mascots Pete and Alice will be there to meet supporters, and, as usual, there will be performances from The Crystals.

Travel

Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport.

The three nearest train stations to the stadium are Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction. Please note, engineering works will affect journeys to Selhurst and Thornton Heath. More information can be found here.

Travelling from central London?

London Victoria – Southern trains go directly to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (40 minutes approx total journey time)

London Bridge – Southern trains go directly to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (30 mins approx total journey time)

London Waterloo – Take any South Western train to Clapham Junction, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (45 mins approx total journey time)

London Kings Cross – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

London Euston – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins approx total journey time)

London Paddington – Take the Circle Line to London Victoria, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (60 mins approx total journey time)

Please check the latest travel news, planned engineering works on local trains, and local roadworks/closures before departing for the match.

Parking

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

The Directors' Car Park is permit holders only and will be closing at 11:30. Its entrance can be found via Holmesdale Road.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark, Your Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.

Food & drink

Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

Get into the stadium early (from 11am) to take advantage of the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger or hot dog plus a beer for £7 (not available in the away concourses). This offer ends at 11:45.

The full menu can be viewed here and will be available on all public concourses.

You can maintain your New Year's resolutions pre-match with our vegan, vegetarian and alcohol-free options. Find out more here!

Club Shop & Box Office

The main Club Shop and Box Office will be open from 9am until kick-off and then for an hour after full-time.

The Club Store in the Fanzone is open from 09:30 until kick-off, and also opens for an hour after the match.

You can purchase a matchday programme from vendors inside and around the stadium for just £3.50. Vendors take cash but will now also take card. Make sure to grab your copy, which this week includes an exclusive interview with Jairo Riedewald.

Safety

Small bags are permitted into the stadium but will be searched. Large bags must be left at the Information Point by Entrance 9 (near the Fanzone), but must be collected 30 minutes after full-time.

No pyrotechnics are permitted inside Selhurst Park. Small umbrellas are permitted but larger ones are not.

Report anti-social behaviour

To report any anti-social behaviour at Selhurst Park, fans should text 07507 477 669 (+44 7507 477 669) with as much relevant information as possible. Or speak to your nearest steward.

Need more information?

Click to read our comprehensive supporters' guide for Palace fans and visiting supporters.

For all customer service enquiries, please get in touch with the team.

Enjoy the Game.