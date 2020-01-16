Find out City's recent records and other PL facts about the Citizens

Crystal Palace take on the champions of English football this Saturday. Before the Eagles make the trip to the Etihad, check out these top facts on the Citizens' Premier League history.

City have recorded both the smallest and largest margins by which the Premier League has been won. After 'the Agüerooo moment' in the 2011/12 season they finished top on goal difference. By contrast they were 19 points ahead in 2017/18. On both occasions, the runners-up were neighbours, Manchester United.

Last weekend against Aston Villa, Sergio Agüero completed his 12th Premier League hat-trick, surpassing Alan Shearer. He also joined Frank Lampard on 177 goals as the fourth-highest all-time scorer as well as becoming the leading non-British marksman.

Christian Negouai joined City in 2001 but had to wait over three years before making his Premier League debut. On Boxing Day 2004, Negouai came on as a sub in 81st minute of their match at Goodison Park. After just three minutes, he took out Darren Bent and was sent off. And those three minutes proved to be the total of the Frenchman’s Premier League experience.

Since taking over in 2016, Pep Guardiola has achieved an exact 75% win rate with 102 victories out of 136 matches, the best by any manager who has been in charge for at least a season. His average of 2.38 points per match is also the highest in the league.

Villa’s last minute penalty in City’s 6-1 win on Sunday was the 1,000th goal the Citizens had conceded in Premier League. After 23 seasons, they became the 10th club to reach that particular figure.

City are the only club to earn 100 points in a season, a feat they achieved on the last day of the 2017/18 campaign. They did so with the highest recorded goal difference of +79. They have also recorded the second-highest goal difference of +72, which they achieved last season.

