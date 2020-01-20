Skip to site footer
Ease your Red and Blue Monday with 30% kit offer

Just now

So, Christmas is long behind us, the temperature is plummeting and, worst of all, it’s a Monday.

But fear not. The Crystal Palace Club Shop is on hand to ease your woes and turn this Blue Monday into something far cheerier: Red and Blue Monday.

You can brighten up the day with one of the Premier League’s smartest home kits – now at 30% off! This offer will last for one day only (until 23:59 tonight, Monday 20th January), so you haven’t got long to make the most of an exclusive deal.

It's also the ultimate way to celebrate Palace’s draw and 90th-minute equaliser against the champions of English football.

Whatever your excuse, don’t miss this offer and buy here now!

Home shirt banner


Read Next...

Club News

Watch Hodgson's pre-Southampton press conference live at 13:00

10 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference at 13:00 today before Crystal Palace take on Southampton, and you can watch what he has to say live for free via Palace TV.

Read full article

Ticket News

Brighton away tickets on sale now

19 January 2020

Tickets for Crystal Palace's away game with Brighton & Hove Albion (29th February, 12:30pm) are now on sale to Season Ticket holders and Paid Members with 6,000+ Loyalty Points.

Read full article

Club News

Watch free highlights of Palace's dramatic 2-2 draw in Manchester

19 January 2020

Where to start? Cenk Tosun's first Palace goal? Wilfried Zaha's late mazy run to force the equaliser? Gary Cahill's blocks? James McArthur's typically tireless performance? Another assured 90 minutes...

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson: "I’m happier with 2-2 than 1-1"

18 January 2020

Roy Hodgson was proud of his side's performance in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, in particular the desire the Eagles showed in fighting back from the late double sucker punch that Sergio Agüero...

Read full article

