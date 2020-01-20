Ease your Red and Blue Monday with 30% kit offer

So, Christmas is long behind us, the temperature is plummeting and, worst of all, it’s a Monday.

But fear not. The Crystal Palace Club Shop is on hand to ease your woes and turn this Blue Monday into something far cheerier: Red and Blue Monday.

You can brighten up the day with one of the Premier League’s smartest home kits – now at 30% off! This offer will last for one day only (until 23:59 tonight, Monday 20th January), so you haven’t got long to make the most of an exclusive deal.

It's also the ultimate way to celebrate Palace’s draw and 90th-minute equaliser against the champions of English football.

Whatever your excuse, don’t miss this offer and buy here now!