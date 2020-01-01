Skip to site footer
Hodgson surprised Zaha played against Norwich

1 Hour ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference after seeing his side start the new year with a point away at Norwich City, Roy Hodgson confirmed that Mamadou Sakho was subbed at half-time due to a hamstring injury.

Sakho's absence adds to an already extensive casualty list for the Eagles, and Hodgson reflected further on the injury crisis, he said: "It’s a remarkable performance from these players because it is the third game – as it is for everybody – but not exactly easy games: West Ham and then going to Southampton and then coming here [Carrow Road]. To take five points from that, with a wounded squad, because there are players out there who are playing, but they’re playing through an injury and luckily in a muscle that isn’t so vital – there were very few players out there today who you can say were 100% fit."

Hodgson closed out his press conference by revealing his surprise that Wilfried Zaha managed to start and finish today's 90 minutes, which included a huge role in Palace's equaliser, Hodgson said: "Wilf was another one today that until this morning we weren’t certain he’d be able to play – he hasn’t trained since the last game. We were concerned he wouldn’t get on the field but because he’s got such a big heart for the club and such a love for football he declared himself fit, but that was a bit of a surprise to me that he declared himself fit."

Click the banner below to head to Palace TV for further reaction from Hodgson plus goal hero Connor Wickham and Premier League debutant Brandon Pierrick.

Palace TV.jpg


