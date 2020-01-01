Hodgson surprised Zaha played against Norwich

Speaking in his post-match press conference after seeing his side start the new year with a point away at Norwich City, Roy Hodgson confirmed that Mamadou Sakho was subbed at half-time due to a hamstring injury.

Sakho's absence adds to an already extensive casualty list for the Eagles, and Hodgson reflected further on the injury crisis, he said: "It’s a remarkable performance from these players because it is the third game – as it is for everybody – but not exactly easy games: West Ham and then going to Southampton and then coming here [Carrow Road]. To take five points from that, with a wounded squad, because there are players out there who are playing, but they’re playing through an injury and luckily in a muscle that isn’t so vital – there were very few players out there today who you can say were 100% fit."

Hodgson closed out his press conference by revealing his surprise that Wilfried Zaha managed to start and finish today's 90 minutes, which included a huge role in Palace's equaliser, Hodgson said: "Wilf was another one today that until this morning we weren’t certain he’d be able to play – he hasn’t trained since the last game. We were concerned he wouldn’t get on the field but because he’s got such a big heart for the club and such a love for football he declared himself fit, but that was a bit of a surprise to me that he declared himself fit."

