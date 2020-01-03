Skip to site footer
Hodgson updates on Sakho and Zaha fitness

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has been dealt another blow to his squad's fitness as he revealed today that centre-back Mamadou Sakho will be sidelined for "a considerable period."

The Palace manager was asked for a full injury update on his squad, and he revealed why Sakho was forced from the pitch against Norwich City and also commented on the fitness of Wilfried Zaha.

He said: "It [the injury list] has been added to of course with Mamadou Sakho pulling his hamstring against Norwich. He'll be out for a considerable period. Gary Cahill had his first training session today which is positive. One in, one out in terms of training bodies. Apart from that it's all the same.

"Wilf Zaha played with an injury on Wednesday [v Norwich]. He actually played with an injury. It was really touch and go: we didn't know until the day he’d get on the field. I think it's very unlikely we’ll be able to do that to him again on Sunday.

"I’ll see how he feels tomorrow [Saturday]. I'm not going to write him off. I'm wary or sceptical but we’ll see."

Vote for Ayew's West Ham stunner as PL Goal of the Month

4 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew's eye catching goal against West Ham United on Boxing Day has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for December.

Read full article

