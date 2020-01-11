Hodgson gives update on Meyer following Aubameyang tackle

Roy Hodgson revealed Max Meyer was upbeat in his belief that his ankle injury won't be anything too major despite having to be subbed after the red card-challenge from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Hodgson said: "I knew at the time - because it was very close to me - that it was a bad challenge. I’m not accusing Aubameyang of deliberately trying to injure the player; I’m sure he didn’t.

"But when I saw it afterwards on the video, presumably the same video the people at Stockley Park have seen, it’s no doubt that it’s a red card, it’s no doubt it’s a very bad challenge and I’m a little bit surprised that we had to wait so long for that decision to be taken.

"The position of his ankle as the challenge comes in is not a pleasant thing to see. I’d be very surprised if there isn’t any ligament damage there but we won’t know that until Monday."