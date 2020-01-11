Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Hodgson gives update on Meyer following Aubameyang tackle

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson revealed Max Meyer was upbeat in his belief that his ankle injury won't be anything too major despite having to be subbed after the red card-challenge from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Hodgson said: "I knew at the time - because it was very close to me - that it was a bad challenge. I’m not accusing Aubameyang of deliberately trying to injure the player; I’m sure he didn’t.

"But when I saw it afterwards on the video, presumably the same video the people at Stockley Park have seen, it’s no doubt that it’s a red card, it’s no doubt it’s a very bad challenge and I’m a little bit surprised that we had to wait so long for that decision to be taken.

"The position of his ankle as the challenge comes in is not a pleasant thing to see. I’d be very surprised if there isn’t any ligament damage there but we won’t know that until Monday."


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Riedewald discusses own performance plus praise from Hodgson

1 Hour ago

Jaïro Riedewald won today's sponsor's Man of the Match award after another impressive performance deputising at left-back for Patrick van Aanholt against Arsenal.

Read full article

Club News

Cahill: "We are a bit frustrated"

2 Hours ago

Gary Cahill played his first league football since the minutes against Watford back in December and the centre-back's experience was key in the Eagles getting back in the game against Arsenal today.

Read full article

Club News

Vote for your eToro MOTM from London derby draw

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's welcoming of Arsenal to Selhurst Park didn't get off to the best of starts with the Gunners dominating the Eagles and deservedly taking the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's...

Read full article

Club News

Palace make it four unbeaten against Arsenal with Selhurst draw

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew was the man of the moment again for Roy Hodgson's Palace with the striker cancelling out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener on 12 minutes, as the Eagles and the Gunners played out a 1-1...

Read full article

View more