Hodgson: Meyer recovered pre-Southampton

Just now

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that midfielder Max Meyer has recovered from the minor injury he sustained under the challenge of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Arsenal.

Hodgson said that while no other member of the squad will be back in contention to play, the injury situation is improving. He said: "Luckily the players that played on Saturday came through. Max Meyer has recovered from the injury he picked up against Arsenal. Otherwise, the injury situation remains the same but we're down to six missing. One of those of course is Luka, who's suspended."

Hodgson also found praise for the depleted squad which has been reduced so heavily over the last 10 games. He said: "We’ve had to rely on our Academy players who've no experience at all to fill our benches. During the course of games when you'd like to make a change late in the second-half to prevent injuries and get fresh legs on the field, we've not been able to do that. The situation is gradually improving but I'm full of admiration for the group of players who've played."

Last five home games.png


First Team

Hodgson lauds McCarthy's involvement in City equaliser

Just now

Roy Hodgson has praised James McCarthy for not only his driven involvement in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw with Manchester City but also for his resolve and improvement while in south London after...

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Explaining Southampton's turnaround

2 Hours ago

Playing on the back of drawing with the champions of English football, a five-game, seven-goals unbeaten league run and sitting pretty on 30 points, Crystal Palace will be facing Southampton on a wave...

Read full article

First Team

Tosun scoops eToro Man of the Match for City performance

3 Hours ago

Cenk Tosun has been named eToro Man of the Match by Crystal Palace fans in a landslide victory for his performance and goal against Manchester City.

Read full article

Club News

All the information you need before Palace v Southampton

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Southampton at 19:30 tomorrow (21st January) and if you're attending the match at Selhurst Park, we advise that you read the below information to make the most of your...

Read full article

