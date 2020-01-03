Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Watch Hodgson's Derby County FA Cup press conference live for free

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-Derby County press conference today (January 3rd) at 13:00 GMT and you can watch what he has to say live for free.

The Palace manager will likely address team news, the opposition and any other events from throughout the week, including the arrival of his former captain with England, Wayne Rooney, at the Rams.

To watch the full press conference's broadcast section and find out what Hodgson has to say live for free, simply click 'Palace TV' on the official Palace app.

If you're wanting to download the Palace app for free - which includes breaking news, easy access to videos, a match centre and much more - click here now.

Alternatively, to view on desktop, just head to Palace TV and sign-in to your account.

If you can't catch the press conference, don't worry, we will share all of the key news on cpfc.co.uk and the official app and our official Twitter will keep you updated by-the-minute.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Club News

Palace fans decide their top Moments of the Decade

8 Hours ago

Throughout the month as the club approaches the end of 10 landmark years, we've asked fans to select their Moment of the Decade, and now your choices are clear.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Rooney’s Derby kick-start Eagles’ FA Cup push

10 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are kick-starting their Emirates FA Cup campaign for the 2019/20 season on the back of playing seven games in 28 days with a squad racked by injury.

Read full article

Ticket News

Don't miss Palace kick-start FA Cup campaign v Derby County

16 Hours ago

Tickets are available for Crystal Palace's FA Cup opener with Derby County this Sunday - and you can purchase yours now at reduced prices without a Membership or Season Ticket.

Read full article

Club News

Engineering works affecting Selhurst station on Derby game

16 Hours ago

Fans travelling to Crystal Palace's FA Cup game with Derby County are warned that planned engineering works will affect services to Selhurst train station.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Palace fans decide their top Moments of the Decade

8 Hours ago

Throughout the month as the club approaches the end of 10 landmark years, we've asked fans to select their Moment of the Decade, and now your choices are clear.

Read full article

Club News

Engineering works affecting Selhurst station on Derby game

16 Hours ago

Fans travelling to Crystal Palace's FA Cup game with Derby County are warned that planned engineering works will affect services to Selhurst train station.

Read full article

Club News

Watch FREE highlights of Palace's VAR-assisted draw at Norwich

2 January 2020

Crystal Palace have now just lost once in their last eight Premier League games, a run that is all the more impressive when you consider that Roy Hodgson revealed in his post-match press conference...

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson surprised Zaha played against Norwich

1 January 2020

Speaking in his post-match press conference after seeing his side start the new year with a point away at Norwich City, Roy Hodgson confirmed that Mamadou Sakho was subbed at half-time due to a...

Read full article

View more