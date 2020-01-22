Sam Woods joins Hamilton Academical on loan

Sam Woods has joined Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical on loan until the end of the season.

The centre-back has progressed through the ranks at the Palace Academy, and has regularly trained with the first-team in the last year. Woods earned his professional debut against Middlesbrough in the 2018/19 League Cup, and since then, he has represented the club against Colchester United and Derby County in the League and FA Cup respectively.

Everyone at Crystal Palace wishes Sam the very best during his loan period in Scotland.