Club News

Vote for your eToro MOTM from superb display away at City

2 Hours ago

Four points in Crystal Palace's last two trips to the blue half of Manchester mean the Eagles are picking up a fair few iconic moments for fans to enjoy reliving from the away day trips to the Etihad.

Cenk Tosun repaid Roy Hodgson's faith in handing him his first Palace start with a goal, while Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha tirelessly flanked him. At the other end of the pitch, Gary Cahill and James Tomkins dealt expertly with Manchester City's continual crosses from the full-backs and defensively the Eagles will be gutted their heroic efforts weren't enough for all three points.

Feeling slightly disappointed at only taking a point back from the Etihad highlights the outstanding 90 minutes Hodgson's side put in. And you now have the almost impossible task of deciding who gets your vote for Man of the Match from the 2-2 draw below!

 

 


Hodgson: "I’m happier with 2-2 than 1-1"

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was proud of his side's performance in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City, in particular the desire the Eagles showed in fighting back from the late double sucker punch that Sergio Agüero...

Tomkins: "I hope I am showing a role on the pitch that warrants being captain"

2 Hours ago

James Tomkins put in another trademark battling performance against "world-class" players, a performance that was befitting of the captain's armband Roy Hodgson has handed him in Luka Milivojevic's...

Tosun: I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all the lads

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace finally have their man, Cenk Tosun, after the striker came close to playing in the famous red and blue a couple of years ago. However, based on today's performance against Manchester...

Heroic performance from Palace earns a point at the Etihad

3 Hours ago

That will go down as one of Roy Hodgson's side's greatest 90 minutes in his tenure so far with goals from Cenk Tosun and an own goal from Fernandinho either side of a Sergio Agüero brace earning the...

