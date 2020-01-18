Vote for your eToro MOTM from superb display away at City

Four points in Crystal Palace's last two trips to the blue half of Manchester mean the Eagles are picking up a fair few iconic moments for fans to enjoy reliving from the away day trips to the Etihad.

Cenk Tosun repaid Roy Hodgson's faith in handing him his first Palace start with a goal, while Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha tirelessly flanked him. At the other end of the pitch, Gary Cahill and James Tomkins dealt expertly with Manchester City's continual crosses from the full-backs and defensively the Eagles will be gutted their heroic efforts weren't enough for all three points.

Feeling slightly disappointed at only taking a point back from the Etihad highlights the outstanding 90 minutes Hodgson's side put in. And you now have the almost impossible task of deciding who gets your vote for Man of the Match from the 2-2 draw below!