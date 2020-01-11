Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Vote for your eToro MOTM from London derby draw

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's welcoming of Arsenal to Selhurst Park didn't get off to the best of starts with the Gunners dominating the Eagles and deservedly taking the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener.

The final 15 minutes of the first-half and most of the second-half belonged to Roy Hodgson's Eagles, though, and Palace were well worthy of their point that arrived - as so many have this season - via Jordan Ayew's left foot.

You can now have your say on how you saw the 90 minutes in south London by voting for your eToro Man of the Match in the below poll!

 

 


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Riedewald discusses own performance plus praise from Hodgson

1 Hour ago

Jaïro Riedewald won today's sponsor's Man of the Match award after another impressive performance deputising at left-back for Patrick van Aanholt against Arsenal.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson gives update on Meyer following Aubameyang tackle

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson revealed Max Meyer was upbeat in his belief that his ankle injury won't be anything too major despite having to be subbed after the red card-challenge from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Read full article

Club News

Cahill: "We are a bit frustrated"

2 Hours ago

Gary Cahill played his first league football since the minutes against Watford back in December and the centre-back's experience was key in the Eagles getting back in the game against Arsenal today.

Read full article

Club News

Palace make it four unbeaten against Arsenal with Selhurst draw

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew was the man of the moment again for Roy Hodgson's Palace with the striker cancelling out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener on 12 minutes, as the Eagles and the Gunners played out a 1-1...

Read full article

View more