Watch U18s' FA Youth Cup clash with Wolves live for free on 15th January

Crystal Palace Under-18s will continue their efforts in the FA Youth Cup next Wednesday (15th January) against Wolverhampton Wanderers and you can watch how they fare live for free.

The Eagles triumphed 4-2 in an enthralling clash with Reading in December, scoring a series of fine goals and exhibiting breakneck attacking ability which entertained hundreds of fans on Palace TV.

Palace have a proud history in the FA Youth Cup, famously winning it under the captaincy of Kenny Sansom in 1977 and '78.

To see how Palace's next generation fare in their upcoming meeting with top tier Wolves, simply head over to Palace TV on Wednesday evening.

Palace fans can access the free live broadcast from 18:45 GMT on the 15th by signing up for or logging in to their free Palace TV account on desktop via eagles.cpfc.co.uk or on the club's official app.