How the U18s fared in December's six-goal FA Youth Cup thriller v Reading

Before Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Fourth Round Proper of the FA Youth Cup, check out how they fared in the last round against Reading, where a six-goal thriller saw the Eagles reign triumphant.

Tonight's game with Wolves will be broadcast live for free by Palace TV, and our cameras were on-hand in December to catch the south Londoners exhibit their break-neck attacking talent against the Royals.

Goals came from Malachi Boateng, Rob Street and Brandon Aveiro, who netted twice in spectacular fashion.

In the second-half, the lads really turned up the heat as they pushed against Reading in an end-to-end clash between well-matched rivals.

You can see how Paddy McCarthy's charges got on below or check out the match report by clicking here.

And to watch Palace's next generation live tonight with commentary from Professional Development Coach and Survival Sunday icon Shaun Derry, head over to Palace TV before the 19:00 kick-off!

Palace fans can access the free live broadcast from 18:45 GMT by signing up for or logging in to their free Palace TV account on desktop via eagles.cpfc.co.uk or on the club's official app. All supporters wishing to view on the app on an iOS device are asked to ensure their app is updated to the latest version available on the App Store. This will ensure the best experience possible.