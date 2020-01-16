Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Academy

How the U18s fared in December's six-goal FA Youth Cup thriller v Reading

3 Hours ago

Before Crystal Palace Under-18s take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Fourth Round Proper of the FA Youth Cup, check out how they fared in the last round against Reading, where a six-goal thriller saw the Eagles reign triumphant.

Tonight's game with Wolves will be broadcast live for free by Palace TV, and our cameras were on-hand in December to catch the south Londoners exhibit their break-neck attacking talent against the Royals.

Goals came from Malachi Boateng, Rob Street and Brandon Aveiro, who netted twice in spectacular fashion.

In the second-half, the lads really turned up the heat as they pushed against Reading in an end-to-end clash between well-matched rivals.

You can see how Paddy McCarthy's charges got on below or check out the match report by clicking here.

And to watch Palace's next generation live tonight with commentary from Professional Development Coach and Survival Sunday icon Shaun Derry, head over to Palace TV before the 19:00 kick-off!

Palace fans can access the free live broadcast from 18:45 GMT by signing up for or logging in to their free Palace TV account on desktop via eagles.cpfc.co.uk or on the club's official app. All supporters wishing to view on the app on an iOS device are asked to ensure their app is updated to the latest version available on the App Store. This will ensure the best experience possible.

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Academy

Watch U18s' FA Youth Cup clash vs. Wolves live for free tonight (1900 GMT)

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s will continue their efforts in the FA Youth Cup tonight (Thursday 16th January, 1900 GMT) against Wolverhampton Wanderers and you can watch how they fare live with Palace TV,...

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Talented Eagles seek second FA Youth Cup thriller

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s are taking on top tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Youth Cup at 19:00 this evening (Thursday, 16th) and the Eagles will be looking to record another emphatic victory...

Read full article

Academy

Palace's strongest FA Youth Cup XI over time

2 Hours ago

The above picture is a stark reminder of the impact Crystal Palace's youth teams have had on the club over the last 65 years.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Watch U18s' FA Youth Cup clash vs. Wolves live for free tonight (1900 GMT)

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace Under-18s will continue their efforts in the FA Youth Cup tonight (Thursday 16th January, 1900 GMT) against Wolverhampton Wanderers and you can watch how they fare live with Palace TV,...

Read full article

Academy

Palace's strongest FA Youth Cup XI over time

2 Hours ago

The above picture is a stark reminder of the impact Crystal Palace's youth teams have had on the club over the last 65 years.

Read full article

Academy

Last day to support the club's Academy plans

18 December 2019

Bromley Council has published Crystal Palace Football Club’s planning application for the redevelopment of its Academy site, and members of the public now have a chance to comment on - and support -...

Read full article

Academy

McCarthy, Street & Aveiro discuss potent Academy frontline

13 December 2019

Yesterday, Crystal Palace Under-18s displayed their attacking prowess by putting four goals past top-tier Academy Reading in the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

View more