3 goals in 3 minutes - watch U23s v QPR highlights now!

Crystal Palace Under-23s fought back with great resolve to earn a point from Queens Park Rangers at Copers Cope, hauling themselves to 3-3 despite being 0-2 down at half-time.

Palace managed to hold their point with a youthful side depleted by the inclusion of five players in Sunday's first-team squad.

The match saw three goals fly in over three minutes as the match peaked with a dramatic flurry of efforts.

By full-time, a point each seemed a fair result.

