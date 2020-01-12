Skip to site footer
Win signed Tosun home shirt

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace are offering the chance for one lucky supporter to win a signed Cenk Tosun home shirt just by setting up a free Palace account.

Tosun arrives on loan from Everton as Palace’s first signing of the January transfer window.

For your chance to win a printed shirt with his signature, all you have to do is create a free Palace account which gives you access to Premier League match highlights for every game, live press conferences and exclusive Palace videos and polls.

You can enjoy these via Palace TV’s website and also through our official app – which makes following Palace even easier. To download the app for free, click here now.

This competition closes at 11:59pm on Friday 17th January… if you’ve already created an account, we’ll enter you automatically!  

To view full T&Cs for the draw, just click here.

Palace Account banner.jpg


