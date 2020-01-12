Win signed Tosun home shirt

Crystal Palace are offering the chance for one lucky supporter to win a signed Cenk Tosun home shirt just by setting up a free Palace account.

Tosun arrives on loan from Everton as Palace’s first signing of the January transfer window.

For your chance to win a printed shirt with his signature, all you have to do is create a free Palace account which gives you access to Premier League match highlights for every game, live press conferences and exclusive Palace videos and polls.

This competition closes at 11:59pm on Friday 17th January

