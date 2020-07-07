Skip to site footer
15 young Academy prospects awarded two-year contracts

Fifteen young footballers have been offered and accepted two-year scholarships as they continue their development at Crystal Palace FC’s Academy, which has just received Category 1 status.

The young players are all aged between 16-17, and were key members of the side who won the national Super Floodlit Cup as under-15s in 2019.

The full list is published below, and we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these young men on being awarded Scholar status.

  • Omotayo Adaramola
  • Victor Akinwale
  • Ryan Bartley
  • Maliq Cadogan
  • Owen Goodman (GK)
  • Kanye Jobson
  • Cameron Lewis-Brown
  • Joseph Ling
  • Fionn Mooney
  • Ademola Ola-Adebomi
  • Jadan Raymond
  • Joe Sheridan
  • Matthew Vigor
  • Jack Wells-Morrison
  • Joseph Whitworth (GK)

Relive the incredible Super Floodlit Cup final which these players won in the Palace TV video below.

