15 young Academy prospects awarded two-year contracts

Fifteen young footballers have been offered and accepted two-year scholarships as they continue their development at Crystal Palace FC’s Academy, which has just received Category 1 status.
The young players are all aged between 16-17, and were key members of the side who won the national Super Floodlit Cup as under-15s in 2019.
The full list is published below, and we would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these young men on being awarded Scholar status.
- Omotayo Adaramola
- Victor Akinwale
- Ryan Bartley
- Maliq Cadogan
- Owen Goodman (GK)
- Kanye Jobson
- Cameron Lewis-Brown
- Joseph Ling
- Fionn Mooney
- Ademola Ola-Adebomi
- Jadan Raymond
- Joe Sheridan
- Matthew Vigor
- Jack Wells-Morrison
- Joseph Whitworth (GK)
Relive the incredible Super Floodlit Cup final which these players won in the Palace TV video below.