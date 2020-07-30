Skip to site footer
18-year-old midfielder Jake Giddings joins Academy

5 Hours ago

Eighteen-year-old midfielder, Jake Giddings, has signed for Crystal Palace’s Academy on a two-year professional contract.

Academy

Six Crystal Palace Academy players sign professional contracts

2 July 2020

Giddings most recently played for West Ham United, who he joined at the age of five, and signs for Palace after a short, successful trial period in March.

Having penned his deal in south London, Giddings explained his motivation for joining the Eagles’ Academy:

“My dad’s side of the family are all West Ham, but my mum’s side are from south London. So they’re all Crystal Palace fans.

“Also, the way Shaun Derry, the Under-23s manager, was, the way the strength and conditioning coaches were, the way they worked with me, spoke to me, they really wanted to push me and that was a massive bonus”

Giddings is currently training with the club’s Under-23s.

