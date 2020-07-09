Hear players interact in behind the scenes of Palace v Chelsea

The manic camera clicks as Wilfried Zaha strikes at goal. The preemptive celebrations as Scott Dann hits the post. The almost eerie dance track that kicks in as players lie dejected on the pitch.

These are the sounds of football you cannot pick up on in front of 25,000 supporters.

With football being forced behind closed doors in recent weeks, the novelty and insight of hearing coaches and players interact in echoey stadiums has been engaging. There's a lot you can hear through the TV.

But there's also a lot you can't.

Now, Palace TV has released its exclusive behind the scenes footage of the Eagles' recent game with Chelsea, in which you can hear and see everything you missed from Tuesday's dramatic clash.

You'll notice Ray Lewington's constant instruction from the sidelines, the lads' shouts to one another mid-match and see Luka Milivojevic remonstrate with Chelsea after their first goal hits the net.

Enjoy it all in the video below. And, in the gallery above, see more from behind the scenes at a unique Selhurst Park hosting its third-last match of the season.

