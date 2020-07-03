Watch Benteke and Kelly train pre-Leicester

Roy Hodgson confirmed that Christian Benteke is fit to face Leicester City at the King Power stadium and that Martin Kelly is "making great strides" in his recovery, and you can see the pair in action in training this week.

Kelly, who only joined part of the training session, has been sidelined for some time, with Benteke only unavailable over the last two games.

But now, the club has been dealt a significant boost for the pair.

Below, you can watch the team build-up with a wonderful lob by Tyrick Mitchell and some firm defending from Gary Cahill as well as Benteke and Kelly's return.

