Former Spurs No.1 Chloe Morgan signs for Palace Women

2 Hours ago

Palace Women have secured their first signing of the summer, with goalkeeper Chloe Morgan arriving after her contract with Tottenham Hotspur expired.

Morgan, who appeared on the Women's Football Show on Sky Sports this morning, arrives with a wealth of experience having made 22 appearances in Spurs' 2018/19 promotion-earning campaign from the FA Women’s Championship.

Upon moving from north to south London, the 'keeper said: "I’m so excited to be joining Crystal Palace Women. Palace have always been a team I have a lot of respect for and I’m looking forward to building on their past success and hopefully making history with the team going forward."

Manager Dean Davenport made a goalkeeper his priority this summer following Lucy Gillett’s departure from the club after one season. Following confirmation of Morgan's arrival, Davenport said: "Chloe is a major coup for the club. In bringing her to Palace, we have signed someone with valuable experience who knows exactly what is required to get promoted from this league.

"We returned to training on Thursday this week, and I can already tell Chloe will fit in with the squad well." 

