Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Club statement: Black lives matter

1 Hour ago

As people will have seen from our first home game, we have placed banners over our seated areas at Selhurst Park that read: BLACK LIVES MATTER.

We stand proudly alongside members of the BAME community, our players and employees, and behind the ideals and ethos of “black lives matter”. However, we would like to make clear that we do not endorse any pressure group or body that carries the same term in its name, and we strongly believe that organisations should not use this important force for change and positivity to push their own political agendas.

We want to be part of a world that is fair, inclusive and open to all. As an organisation, we recognise that we need to do more, and we will do more to contribute towards this goal.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Premier League statement: Football unites against racism

30 June 2020

The Premier League has published the following statement, republished in full below.

Read full article

Club News

Statement: zero tolerance on racism

21 February 2020

Recently a media publication asked the club: “What would your team do if one of your players tried to walk off after receiving racist abuse?”

Read full article

Club News

Club statement: zero tolerance on racism

5 March 2020

The club welcomes this week’s conviction of an individual who was heard abusing one of our players from the away end of the Crystal Palace v Everton game last August at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Club News

How To Report Anti-Social Behaviour At Selhurst Park

11 December 2018

Crystal Palace FC is committed to promoting equality and diversity across the whole club including to its players, staff and supporters. We want to ensure that the environment on a matchday is...

Read full article

View more