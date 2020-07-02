Skip to site footer
Six Academy prospects sign professional contracts

1 Hour ago

Six players from the Crystal Palace Academy have signed their first professional contracts with the club.

The newly professional players are: goalkeepers Jacob Russell and Rohan Luthra, defender Jude Russell, midfielder TQ Addy and forwards Rob Street and John-Kymani Gordon.

Jacob Russell and Luthra are a pair of competent ‘keepers, with the former earning 19 appearances with the Under-18s this season and Luthra having represented England at Under-15 level.

Development

Tyrick Mitchell and John-Kymani Gordon discuss Crystal Palace training

30 June 2020

A defender with a well-honed passing ability, Jude Russell has earned Under-23 experience in recent months. He joined the club in 2010 and made his Under-18 debut while still with the Under-15s, making him one of the most experienced players at that age group.

Addy is a tricky winger who can threaten with pace and skill. He can play as a forward when required and regularly does so, also earning call-ups to the Under-23s over the past few seasons.

Gordon has come into his own this season in particular, training with the first-team in recent weeks and performing admirably at both his and Under-23 level. 

Finally, Street is perhaps the most regular of the young prospects to play with the Under-23s and the forward has netted seven times for Shaun Derry’s charges this season. A traditional centre-forward, Street thrives when playing alone up-top and has a shrewd eye for goal.

Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. would like to congratulate the lads on signing their first professional forms with the club.

