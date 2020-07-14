Skip to site footer
Palace face masks back in stock

4 Hours ago

Want to do your bit for the world during these difficult COVID-19 times? And at the same time do you want to support the great work in the community that Palace for Life Foundation do? Then purchase a Crystal Palace face mask.

We are pleased to say that our red and blue, and black face masks are back in stock. And at the cost of £5, you're protecting yourself, those around you and enabling Palace for Life to restart their dramatically altered socially-distanced workshops in the south London community with all profits from the face masks channeled towards helping the most vulnerable.

It's important to note that all of our face coverings are for personal use. They're not suitable for hospital/medical use and are not classed as PPE. But they're perfect for that evening walk past a beautifully striking sunset over Selhurst Park or for an unavoidable trip on public transport whilst reading the programme for our clash v Tottenham Hotspur.

Click here if you want to purchase the black face masks or here if you want your face to don the famous red and blue colours.


