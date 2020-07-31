Skip to site footer
Crystal Palace face masks back on sale

3 Hours ago

Want to do your bit for the world during these difficult COVID-19 times? And at the same time do you want to sport the famous Palace colours? Then purchase a Crystal Palace face mask.

We are pleased to say that our red and blue home kit face masks and our away kit face masks are back in stock after selling out within days recently.

And at the cost of £5, you're protecting yourself, those around you and representing the Eagles in the most timely fashion.

It's important to note that all of our face coverings are for personal use. They're not suitable for hospital/medical use and are not classed as PPE. But they're perfect for that evening walk past Selhurst Park or for an unavoidable trip on public transport.

Click here if you want to purchase the away kit face mask or here if you want your face to don the famous red and blue colours.


