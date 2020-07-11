Club legend Mile Jedinak announces retirement from football

Crystal Palace legend and former captain Mile Jedinak has announced his retirement from professional football, writing on social media that "it's time for a new challenge."

Jedinak joined Palace from Turkish outfit Gençlerbirliği S.K. in summer 2011, going on to lead the club into the Premier League and make 178 appearances for the south Londoners.

During his time with Palace, Jedinak captained Australia in the 2014 World Cup, becoming the first playing Eagle to score in the tournament when he netted a penalty against Holland.

Congratulations to Mile Jedinak on his retirement from football.



❤️💙 A leader of men and a club legend. #CPFC pic.twitter.com/NJiT68qZNL — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 11, 2020

He captained Palace in all 120 minutes of both the play-off and FA Cup final and claimed the club's 2015 Goal of the Season for his memorable free-kick against Liverpool.

Announcing his retirement after a near-20 year career in the game, Jedinak said:

"I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football. My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished.

"I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. Coaches, staff, teammates, supporters you all played your part so thank you. A huge thank you to my whole family for supporting me through the years, special mention to my parents for showing me the values and belief in order for me to chase my Dream.

"Last but not least to my wife and children thank you for being my biggest fans it’s meant the world. To my boys, dream big and never stop chasing your dreams. It’s now time for a new chapter."

Thanks for the memories, Mile, and congratulations on a phenomenal career.