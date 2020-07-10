Skip to site footer
Watch Palace v Manchester United for free as a Season Ticket holder

1 Hour ago

BT Sport are offering Crystal Palace Season Ticket holders a free Match Pass to watch the home league fixture against Manchester United on Thursday 16th (kick-off at 20:15), for free via a web browser or the BT Sport App on any supported platform or device.

Eligible Season Ticket holders will require a unique code to register for access to view this game, which they can find in their online ticketing account from 9am, Saturday 11th July.

We will inform eligible Season Ticket holders when codes are in their accounts via email. If you do not receive emails from CPFC you may be unsubscribed; you can resubscribe here.

Important information

If you do not have an online ticketing account, we will not be able to provide you with your code.

You can create your free online ticketing account here. You will need to link the account to your Season Ticket during this process, and must use the exact same details as shown on your season card. The name and client reference number must be identical in order to link correctly.

If you are having difficulties creating or linking your account, or there is no BT Match Pass code showing, please contact: boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

This offer is available exclusively for 19/20 Season Ticket holders who are aged 18+ and registered at a UK address, and cannot be shared. For fans who already have a BT Sport subscription, simply watch the game as you would normally with full functionality through your subscription.

How to register

  1. Login to your account to claim your unique code within 'Personal Details' from 9am on Saturday, 11th July
  2. Go to https://bt.com/matchpass, choose 'Crystal Palace vs MUFC' and register your account with your Match Pass ID
  3. You will receive an email confirming your successful registration from BT Sport
  4. No later than two hours prior to kick-off, you will receive your temporary login credentials for the BT Sport App via an email from BT Sport. Please note, if you cannot locate this email, please check your 'Junk' folder before getting in touch with BT Sport.

Terms and Conditions


