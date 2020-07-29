Don Townsend: 1930-2020

Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former defender, Don Townsend, aged 89.

Born in Swindon, Don joined Palace from Charlton Athletic in 1962 after playing over 250 times for the Addicks. He went on to make 82 appearances during his three years at Palace before retiring in 1965.

He was a key figure in the side which earned promotion from Division Three in 1963/94 and is the father of former Republic of Ireland international, Andy Townsend.

Our deepest sympathies go to Don's family and friends at this sad time.