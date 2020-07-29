Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Don Townsend: 1930-2020

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former defender, Don Townsend, aged 89.

Born in Swindon, Don joined Palace from Charlton Athletic in 1962 after playing over 250 times for the Addicks. He went on to make 82 appearances during his three years at Palace before retiring in 1965.

He was a key figure in the side which earned promotion from Division Three in 1963/94 and is the father of former Republic of Ireland international, Andy Townsend.

Our deepest sympathies go to Don's family and friends at this sad time.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Roundup: Every winner from last night's End of Season Awards

9 Hours ago

Last night saw Crystal Palace F.C. present eight awards to seven key figures in the club, with Jordan Ayew scooping up three of the evening's top accolades.

Read full article

Club News

Jedinak honoured with unique Chairman's Award after retirement

18 Hours ago

Following his recent retirement, former club captain Mile Jedinak has received the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to Crystal Palace Football Club from Steve Parish.

Read full article

Club News

Chat with Ambrose and video call mates to watch Palace's final game v Spurs

26 July 2020

The club's Virtual Matchday experience enables you to host video calls with your friends before, during and after Sunday's Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

Club News

Arm yourself with Spurs trivia before the season's final game

25 July 2020

Ahead of Crystal Palace's final game of the 2019/20 season, prepare yourself for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur with the below pre-match facts.

Read full article

View more