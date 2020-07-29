Roundup: Every winner from last night's End of Season Awards

Last night saw Crystal Palace F.C. present eight awards to seven key figures in the club, with Jordan Ayew scooping up three of the evening's top accolades.

But if you missed the End of Season Awards as they happened, find out every winner from all categories below.

After receiving his hat-trick of awards, Ayew gave an emotional acceptance speech to Palace TV, saying: "I’m lost for words. It’s a really, really big moment for me."

He also dedicated his Player of the Season Award to mentor and former Olympique de Marseille president, Pape Diouf, who sadly passed away this March.

And to everyone who scooped an award last night, congratulations!

