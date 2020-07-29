Skip to site footer
Roundup: Every winner from last night's End of Season Awards

4 Hours ago

Last night saw Crystal Palace F.C. present eight awards to seven key figures in the club, with Jordan Ayew scooping up three of the evening's top accolades.

But if you missed the End of Season Awards as they happened, find out every winner from all categories below.

First Team

Jordan Ayew's full acceptance speech as Crystal Palace Player of the 2019/20 Season

13 Hours ago

To find out more about each award, just click on it!

After receiving his hat-trick of awards, Ayew gave an emotional acceptance speech to Palace TV, saying: "I’m lost for words. It’s a really, really big moment for me."

He also dedicated his Player of the Season Award to mentor and former Olympique de Marseille president, Pape Diouf, who sadly passed away this March.

Read what Jordan had to say in full here.

And to everyone who scooped an award last night, congratulations!

You can watch the full End of Season show for free now! Just click here to enjoy every presentation, reaction and interview from last night.

Awards 19-20 banner.png


