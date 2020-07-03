Details confirmed for Palace's final three games

Details for Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been confirmed.

All times below are BST.

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Date: Thursday, 16th July

Kick-off time: 20:15

Broadcast on: BT Sport

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Date: Monday, 20th July

Kick-off time: 20:15

Broadcast on: BT Sport

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Date: Sunday, 26th July

Kick-off time: 16:00

Broadcast on: TBC

