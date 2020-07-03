Details confirmed for Palace's final three games

Details for Crystal Palace's upcoming fixtures with Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been confirmed.
All times below are BST.
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Date: Thursday, 16th July
Kick-off time: 20:15
Broadcast on: BT Sport
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Date: Monday, 20th July
Kick-off time: 20:15
Broadcast on: BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Date: Sunday, 26th July
Kick-off time: 16:00
Broadcast on: TBC
Don't miss out - you can add every Palace fixture direct to your calendar by clicking here!