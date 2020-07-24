Follow Hodgson's Palace v Spurs press conference live today

Roy Hodgson will deliver his final pre-match press conference of the season this afternoon (Friday, 24th July) at 12:30 BST, and you can find out what he has to say live.

As this press conference is being conducted via a video link, it will not be broadcast live to supporters.

However, fans will be able to follow it with our official Twitter providing instant updates on the key stories from what Hodgson says.

Then, on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you'll be able to read fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at key takeaways as the press conference is happening and shortly afterwards.

Finally, you will be able to watch the broadcast section of this press conference a little while after it ends. Palace TV will have the full thing available for free on demand by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

With Mamadou Sakho being substituted early against Wolves and a whole 11 months to reflect on, don't miss what Hodgson has to say!