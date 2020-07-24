Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Follow Hodgson's Palace v Spurs press conference live today

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his final pre-match press conference of the season this afternoon (Friday, 24th July) at 12:30 BST, and you can find out what he has to say live.

As this press conference is being conducted via a video link, it will not be broadcast live to supporters.

However, fans will be able to follow it with our official Twitter providing instant updates on the key stories from what Hodgson says.

Then, on cpfc.co.uk and the official Palace app, you'll be able to read fuller quotes and more in-depth looks at key takeaways as the press conference is happening and shortly afterwards.

Finally, you will be able to watch the broadcast section of this press conference a little while after it ends. Palace TV will have the full thing available for free on demand by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

With Mamadou Sakho being substituted early against Wolves and a whole 11 months to reflect on, don't miss what Hodgson has to say!

Palace APP banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

First Team

Hodgson praises Mitchell, hopes for recovery and discusses Sakho substitution

20 July 2020

Roy Hodgson discussed a "Groundhog Day situation" in his post-match press conference after Crystal Palace's clash with Wolves, praising full-back Tyrick Mitchell and giving his viewpoint on the game...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson compares Mitchell with AWB and suggests he could have played more

20 July 2020

Speaking with BT Sport ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, manager Roy Hodgson discussed full-back, Tyrick Mitchell, who receives his first Premier League start...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Milivojevic may miss Wolves clash

19 July 2020

Roy Hodgson has revealed that captain Luka Milivojevic will need assessing before Crystal Palace's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson offers Wolves analysis and viewpoint on recent results

19 July 2020

Speaking in his penultimate pre-match press conference of the season, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson discussed Wolverhampton Wanderers and his own side's recent results, offering his opinion on...

Read full article

Read Next

Training

Gallery: Season's final preparations underway pre-Spurs

15 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are gearing up for their final test of the protracted 2019/20 season: facing Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: History shows Eagles flourish on final day

17 Hours ago

No one expected Sunday, 26th July to end the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Women

Meet lawyer, goalkeeper, coach and ambassador signing, Chloe Morgan

21 Hours ago

It's hard to know where to begin with Chloe Morgan. Is it best to start with her impressive legal career, or her rapid rise in football? Alternatively, do you talk coaching, ambassadorial work or...

Read full article

Fixture News

TV information confirmed for Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

22 Hours ago

The Premier League has confirmed that Crystal Palace's final game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur will be shown live via Sky Sports Action in the UK.

Read full article

View more