Oxford United's 2019/20 Player of the Season, Georgia Clifford, signs for Palace Women

Off the back of an individually impressive season with Oxford United, Georgia Clifford has signed for Palace Women ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The centre-back spent a season with Oxford in order to aid her recovery from an ACL injury that she sustained during her two seasons with Reading, and is now ready to kick start her spell with the Eagles:

“I’m really excited to join Palace as it has always been a club I have admired,” she said. “The drive and determination within the staff and players to keep developing and to move higher within the women’s game is something I look for in a club.”

Clifford arrives as the second defensive arrival of the summer, with manager Dean Davenport also bringing in full-back Ffion Morgan. After securing the centre-back’s signature, Davenport said: “To return from a severe ACL in the manner in which Georgia has demonstrates the characteristics that I look for in our players.

“With Annabel [Johnson] named our new captain, Ffion joining and Amy [Goddard] playing in every game last season, Georgia adds further quality to an already impressive rear guard.”