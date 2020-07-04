Hodgson makes three changes with Townsend, Dann and Kouyaté making way

Roy Hodgson has made three changes to the starting XI – the same number he made for Monday’s clash for Burnley – with Palace looking to rediscover their clean sheet and match-winning form.

The Eagles have brought Christian Benteke straight back into the starting line-up after the influential forward’s brief absence through injury – Andros Townsend makes way in the front three, with Jordan Ayew being moved to the right-wing.

There’s a change in the middle of the park, too, with Cheikhou Kouyaté dropping to the bench and Jaïro Riedewald brought in to make his first start in the league since the resumption of the 2019/2020 season.

Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho are again rotated, with the latter returning to partner Gary Cahill.

Brendan Rodgers has made two changes to the team that lost to Everton, with Harvey Barnes and Dennis Praet being replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Pérez.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Milivojević, Riedewald, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Kouyaté, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Mitchell, Woods, Pierrick.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Iheanacho, Tielemans, Pérez, Albrighton, Vardy,

Subs: Morgan, Gray, Ward (GK), Barnes, Praet, Choudhury, Mendy, Fuchs, Bennett.

Click here to pre-order your Manchester United programme in just a couple of steps and fully embrace your new behind closed doors pre-match routine.