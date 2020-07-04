Skip to site footer
Hodgson makes three changes with Townsend, Dann and Kouyaté making way

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has made three changes to the starting XI – the same number he made for Monday’s clash for Burnley – with Palace looking to rediscover their clean sheet and match-winning form.

The Eagles have brought Christian Benteke straight back into the starting line-up after the influential forward’s brief absence through injury – Andros Townsend makes way in the front three, with Jordan Ayew being moved to the right-wing.

There’s a change in the middle of the park, too, with Cheikhou Kouyaté dropping to the bench and Jaïro Riedewald brought in to make his first start in the league since the resumption of the 2019/2020 season.

Scott Dann and Mamadou Sakho are again rotated, with the latter returning to partner Gary Cahill.

How to follow remaining Crystal Palace Premier League games live and on TV

10 Hours ago

Brendan Rodgers has made two changes to the team that lost to Everton, with Harvey Barnes and Dennis Praet being replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Pérez.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Milivojević, Riedewald, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Kouyaté, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Mitchell, Woods, Pierrick.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Iheanacho, Tielemans, Pérez, Albrighton, Vardy,

Subs: Morgan, Gray, Ward (GK), Barnes, Praet, Choudhury, Mendy, Fuchs, Bennett.

