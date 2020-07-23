Win a signed shirt in our virtual half-time challenge v Spurs!

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Of course you do.

We’re running the new online Utilita half-time challenge for the club’s game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon and need you to join in!

We want young fans to send us videos of them recreating Martin Kelly’s classic against Spurs in 2015/16 to be in with a chance of winning a signed shirt.

All you have to do is stitch, duet or react to this video on Crystal Palace’s TikTok and Andros will watch all the best entries to decide who wins!

🤞 One last chance to win the #UtilitaGoalGenerator challenge!



📲 Head to the #CPFC TikTok channel, take part and you could win a signed shirt! @utilitafootball | @utilitaenergy pic.twitter.com/3RVLg0oUAK — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 23, 2020

The deadline for your entries is 14:00 BST on Saturday, 25th July. So let’s see what you’ve got and send us your videos here!

For full terms and conditions, please click here.