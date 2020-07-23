Skip to site footer
Win a signed shirt in our virtual half-time challenge v Spurs!

2 Hours ago

Calling all young Eagles! Want to win a signed Palace shirt and show off your football skills?

Of course you do.

We’re running the new online Utilita half-time challenge for the club’s game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon and need you to join in!

We want young fans to send us videos of them recreating Martin Kelly’s classic against Spurs in 2015/16 to be in with a chance of winning a signed shirt.

All you have to do is stitch, duet or react to this video on Crystal Palace’s TikTok and Andros will watch all the best entries to decide who wins!

The deadline for your entries is 14:00 BST on Saturday, 25th July. So let’s see what you’ve got and send us your videos here

For full terms and conditions, please click here.

How to follow Palace's final game of the season live v Spurs

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 37 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Spin the wheel for exclusive discounts in the Palace Club Shop!

20 July 2020

Over the next 10 weeks, we’re offering fans the chance enjoy great deals in the Crystal Palace Club Shop, simply by spinning our retail wheel and seeing what products they can save on!

Brush-up your pre-match chat with these top Wolves facts

19 July 2020

Ahead of Crystal Palace's penultimate match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, brush-up on your pre-game knowledge with the top facts below.

Watch Hodgson's Wolves press conference on demand now

19 July 2020

Roy Hodgson delivered his pre-match press conference today (Sunday, 19th July), and you can watch what he had to say in full whenever you want on demand.

