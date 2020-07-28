Skip to site footer
Ayew earns Players' Player of the 2019/20 Season

2 Hours ago

In the opening first-team award of the night, Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace Players’ Player of the 2019/20 Season in the club’s End of Season Awards.

Ayew, who has netted nine times across the campaign and featured in 38 games, earned recognition from his teammates as he scooped the accolade. He is also in contention to win Goal of the Season and Player of the Season from the fans.

Academy

John-Kymani Gordon named Palace Under-18s' Player of the Season

2 Hours ago

Captain Luka Milivojevic presented Ayew with his trophy at Selhurst Park, saying: "When you win Players’ Player of the Season, that has the biggest vote in my opinion. 

"It’s something you deserve this season. I think you’ve been amazing, you deserve it, so congratulations and hope to repeat again next season - we need you!"

Ayew then told Palace TV on the awards' broadcast show: "I’m really, really pleased and happy. Obviously this season was a good one for me personally and for the club, because we got our targets very early. I’d like to thank the fans as well, because they’ve been amazing. It’s been a good season.

"We come back next season with big ambitions and we want to start in a very, very good way and finish higher than this season."

Ayew’s two ManBetX Player of the Month trophies and 10 eToro Man of the Match awards have seen him secure Palace 14 points through his goals and enjoy a landmark personal campaign.

His teammates clearly recognise this success. Congratulations, Jordan.

Watch the End of Season Awards in full below!

Awards 19-20 banner.png


Find Out Every Winner

