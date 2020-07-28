Skip to site footer
Ayew makes emotional acceptance speech after triple award-winning night

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew gave a lengthy and emotional acceptance speech to Palace TV after being named Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2019/20.

The Palace frontman earned the accolade after an exceptional personal campaign in which he scored nine times and earned the club 14 points. He can add the trophy to his Goal of the Season winning strike v West Ham United at home and Players' Player of the Season, both of which he scooped this evening.

Uninterrupted, Ayew reflected on a landmark season and dedicated his Player of the Season award to Pape Diouf, Jordan's former club president at Olympique de Marseille and mentor who sadly passed away in March this year.

First Team

Jordan Ayew named Crystal Palace 2019/20 Player of the Season

1 Hour ago

You can read Ayew's speech in full below.

"I’m lost for words. It’s a really, really big moment for me. I’ve worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasn’t the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well. I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful.

"I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, they’ve been massive for us this season, for me especially they’ve been massive. I’d like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career.

"When I have this type of award I just think of my family and obviously of the fans. And one man that’s been so influential in my football career: that’s Pape Diouf. I lost him within the period of COVID and he passed away, I wish he was still here so I could present him this.

"He was so influential in my football career, he was the one who opened the doors for me to start playing football. He was more than a father so I’d like to thank him very, very much. Because if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be where I am today, so that’s my message I have for him.

Player of the season Web Lead.jpg

"And my parents have been supportive, my dad and my mum, they have been there since day one, for hard times; they’ve been there for me, always been positive with me. My brothers as well have been so supportive, lovely.

"I’m short of words because I’m a bit sad at the moment but I’d like to thank the coaching staff that have given me the opportunity to express myself this season. I’d like to thank my teammates because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have this award.

"And obviously I’d like to thank the fans one last time for this season and for the support they’ve given us this season, especially me. Hopefully next season will be a better one and hopefully we can finish as high as possible."

Watch the End of Season Awards in full below!

Awards 19-20 banner.png


