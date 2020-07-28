Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Ayew scoops 2019/20 Goal of the Season for West Ham winner in landslide vote

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew’s last-minute winner against West Ham United at Selhurst Park has been named Crystal Palace’s Goal of the Season for 2019/20.

The Boxing Day strike came in the 90th-minute against the Hammers, securing Palace three points in emphatic fashion. It was Ayew’s second goal against West Ham across the campaign - with the frontman also netting after 87 minutes away in October.

First Team

Jordan Ayew named Crystal Palace Players' Player of the 2019/20 Season

2 Hours ago

Ayew earned the Goal of the Season accolade as voted for by fans, and secured the trophy with a landslide victory; collecting 70.1% of the votes to beat Wilfried Zaha v Chelsea (H) and his own effort against Aston Villa at home by some distance.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic announced Ayew’s victory on Palace TV's awards show, saying: "I think Jordan’s goal against West Ham was one of the best because it was the last minute of the game. It was an important moment for us. His dribbling skills in that moment, what he showed was something you cannot see very often on the football pitches.

"The goal was top class and I think that goal deserved to be the best goal of the season."

Ayew spoke thoughtfully as he reflected on the award-winning effort at the end of a sensational personal season.

"I’m very, very pleased," he said. "I’m really happy. I want to thank the fans, I want to thank my family and I want to thank everyone who has supported me. And especially the manager, who has really had confidence in me this season and given me the opportunity to express myself. 

"I’d like to thank the club as well: Steve Parish, Dougie Freedman, they’ve all been supportive. I can only be grateful and keep on working hard for more to come.

"It was just pure instinct. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn’t work and I was lucky enough that at that moment it worked. 

"It was a really, really special moment because I had my family at the stadium as well. It was the day after Christmas so it was a really, really nice moment. It was one of the best nights of my life."

Securing the club's Goal of the Season, Ayew adds a second award to his Players' Player of the Season. Congratulations, Jordan!

Watch the End of Season Awards in full below!

READ NEXT: Malachi Boateng named Crystal Palace Under-23 Player of the Season

Awards 19-20 banner.png


Advertisement block

Find Out Every Winner

First Team

Ayew named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for 2019/20

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for his stellar campaign across 2019/20, with the club’s fans naming the forward as their choice by a clear distance.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew makes emotional acceptance speech after triple award-winning night

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew gave a lengthy and emotional acceptance speech to Palace TV after being named Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2019/20.

Read full article

Women

Annabel Johnson secures Utilita Palace Women's 2019/20 Player of the Season

2 Hours ago

Congratulations to Annabel Johnson on being named Utilita Crystal Palace Women’s Player of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Jedinak honoured with unique Chairman's Award after retirement

2 Hours ago

Following his recent retirement, former club captain Mile Jedinak has received the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to Crystal Palace Football Club from Steve Parish.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Ayew named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for 2019/20

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace F.C. Player of the Season for his stellar campaign across 2019/20, with the club’s fans naming the forward as their choice by a clear distance.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew makes emotional acceptance speech after triple award-winning night

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew gave a lengthy and emotional acceptance speech to Palace TV after being named Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2019/20.

Read full article

First Team

Ayew earns Players' Player of the 2019/20 Season

2 Hours ago

In the opening first-team award of the night, Jordan Ayew has been named Crystal Palace Players’ Player of the 2019/20 Season in the club’s End of Season Awards.

Read full article

First Team

Mitchell and Schlupp battle it out for final eToro MOTM award

27 July 2020

Goalscorer Jeffrey Schlupp has been voted by the Palace fans as the club's Man of the Match for yesterday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

View more