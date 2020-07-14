Palace Women secure Natkiel from Brighton & Hove Albion

Following the news of Chloe Morgan’s arrival on Sunday, Palace Women are delighted to confirm their second summer signing: Kate Natkiel from Brighton & Hove Albion.

After three seasons with the Seagulls, Natkiel – who can play as a centre-forward or as a winger – arrives with top-flight experience and the know-how of earning promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Upon signing, the forward said: “I’m excited for a new challenge with a club that shares my ambitions; I can’t wait to get started and I’m looking forward to enjoying my football again.”

Manager Dean Davenport was keen to strengthen in the final third with Réa Laudat and Madga Mosengo departing at different points during the 2019/20 season. “Kate’s a proven goalscorer at this level,” he said. “With Ashlee Hincks’ recovery from her long-term injury going well, plus Amber Stobbs’ good goalscoring start here, I’m looking forward to Kate linking up with the squad, as she will offer an excellent alternative in the final third.”