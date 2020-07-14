Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Women

Palace Women secure Natkiel from Brighton & Hove Albion

2 Hours ago

Following the news of Chloe Morgan’s arrival on Sunday, Palace Women are delighted to confirm their second summer signing: Kate Natkiel from Brighton & Hove Albion.

After three seasons with the Seagulls, Natkiel – who can play as a centre-forward or as a winger – arrives with top-flight experience and the know-how of earning promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Women

Chloe Morgan joins Palace Women from Tottenham Hotspur

12 July 2020

Upon signing, the forward said: “I’m excited for a new challenge with a club that shares my ambitions; I can’t wait to get started and I’m looking forward to enjoying my football again.”

Manager Dean Davenport was keen to strengthen in the final third with Réa Laudat and Madga Mosengo departing at different points during the 2019/20 season. “Kate’s a proven goalscorer at this level,” he said. “With Ashlee Hincks’ recovery from her long-term injury going well, plus Amber Stobbs’ good goalscoring start here, I’m looking forward to Kate linking up with the squad, as she will offer an excellent alternative in the final third.”

Web Banner-Spurs.jpg


Advertisement block

Women

Women

Former Spurs No.1 Chloe Morgan signs for Palace Women

12 July 2020

Palace Women have secured their first signing of the summer, with goalkeeper Chloe Morgan arriving after her contract with Tottenham Hotspur expired.

Read full article

Women

Trio depart Palace Women

18 June 2020

Crystal Palace Women can confirm that Hannah Mackenzie, Lucy Gillett and Magda Mosengo have left the club.

Read full article

Women

Freya Holdaway leaves Palace Women after six seasons

17 June 2020

Crystal Palace Women can confirm that former captain Freya Holdaway has left the club after six seasons.

Read full article

Women

Freya Holdaway pens farewell message to fans

17 June 2020

This feels weird. Like one of those moments you don’t think will ever come, because six years with one club in football feels like the equivalent to a marriage.

Read full article

View more