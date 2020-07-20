Watch key moments in Palace's Wolves clash for free

A Crystal Palace squad studded with Development players fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat against an on-song Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, and you can watch the game's key moments for free now.

Palace matched their hosts for much of the game - particularly in the first-half - and could have opened the scoring through Jeffrey Schlupp early on.

But it wasn't to be, and Wolves secured three points through Daniel Podence and Jonny, who netted a goal in each half to protect the home side's European place.

One positive for Palace was the five Development players who made the squad, with Tyrick Mitchell securing his first Premier League start.

You can watch how he fared with Palace TV's highlights.

To watch these highlights in full for free now, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.