Watch key moments in Palace's Wolves clash for free

2 Hours ago

A Crystal Palace squad studded with Development players fell to a frustrating 2-0 defeat against an on-song Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, and you can watch the game's key moments for free now.

Palace matched their hosts for much of the game - particularly in the first-half - and could have opened the scoring through Jeffrey Schlupp early on.

But it wasn't to be, and Wolves secured three points through Daniel Podence and Jonny, who netted a goal in each half to protect the home side's European place.

One positive for Palace was the five Development players who made the squad, with Tyrick Mitchell securing his first Premier League start.

You can watch how he fared with Palace TV's highlights.

To watch these highlights in full for free now, simply head over to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.

Read Next

First Team

'Proud' Mitchell reveals feelings after his full Premier League debut

3 Hours ago

A proud Tyrick Mitchell expressed his feelings after making his full Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers, reflecting on a disappointing match but landmark personal evening.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson praises Mitchell, hopes for recovery and discusses Sakho substitution

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson discussed a "Groundhog Day situation" in his post-match press conference after Crystal Palace's clash with Wolves, praising full-back Tyrick Mitchell and giving his viewpoint on the game...

Read full article

First Team

Dann provides honest assessment of Eagles' performance v Wolves

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann, Crystal Palace's captain against Wolves this evening, gave an honest post-match interview in which he admitted his side "weren't good enough to get a result." However, he said, the Eagles...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Development-studded Palace squad fall to on-song Wolves

4 Hours ago

A Crystal Palace squad replete with youthful Development talents fell 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening at Molineux, with the home side netting once each half to ensure the Eagles could only...

Read full article

