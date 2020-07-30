Skip to site footer
Seasoned club photographer talks through 7 incredible images from 19/20

1 Hour ago

Neil Everitt has been capturing all angles of Crystal Palace's history for the last 44 years.

Starting at the club in 1976, Neil has been on-hand to cover promotions, relegations, protests, incredible matches, goals, celebrations and more for over a third of Palace's professional existence.

This season, he has travelled home and away to continue his work - including during the behind closed doors clashes, a competitive first for someone with even his time in the game.

Looking back over the campaign, Neil has picked out some of his highlights and explained why each shot means something to him. You can see them all in the gallery above or listed out with captions below.

1) Nearly a year ago. A great day in the sun at Old Trafford as PVA's late goal seals victory.

Everitt 19-20 01 Van Aanholt Zaha.jpg

2) How could any official deny such innocence?

Everitt 19-20 02 Milivojevic.jpg

3) Love it or hate it, VAR was a major influential factor in 2019/20.

Everitt 19-20 03 Oliver VAR.jpg

4) Not a great favourite of mine but seems others like it. A celebration of the winning goal at Brighton and the prostrate figure of Lewis Dunk are the obvious attractions, I guess.

Everitt 19-20 04 Ayew Benteke Brighton Dunk.jpg

5) I love the intent in Mamadou Sakho's eyes as Villa's Neil Taylor plays 'peacemaker'.

Everitt 19-20 05 Sakho Villa.jpg

6) PVA carried off against Manchester United. An image which sums up the last part of the season and the precautions taken due to COVID-19. 

Everitt 19-20 06 stretcher Van Aanholt.jpg

7) A nothing-much picture of a goal, to be honest, but from another great result at Manchester City and a goal for Cenk Tosun, a player who showed great promise before injury cut short his time at Selhurst.

Everitt 19-20 07 Tosun City.jpg

