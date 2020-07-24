Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Dates for 2020/21 Premier League season confirmed

3 Hours ago

The Premier League has confirmed the start and end date of the 2020/21 season.

They said:

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September.

The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May.

The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.

Make sure you're in the loop and sync your calendar to Crystal Palace fixtures here! Next season's matches will be added automatically once announced.

Calendar banner FT.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Chat with Ambrose and video call mates to watch Palace's final game v Spurs

1 Hour ago

The club's Virtual Matchday experience enables you to host video calls with your friends before, during and after Sunday's Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur.

Read full article

Programme

Read the final matchday programme of the season now

3 Hours ago

An unprecedented Premier League season draws to a close on Sunday, with Crystal Palace having comfortably secured a club-record eighth consecutive campaign in the top-flight.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson confirms Milivojevic may return v Spurs and updates on Sakho and Tomkins

5 Hours ago

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Roy Hodgson said captain Luka Milivojevic may be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, after the Serbian missed Crystal Palace's game with...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson discusses Ferguson and targeting younger players

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was positive when discussing Crystal Palace's recent signing, Nathan Ferguson, saying that the full-back's age is a fillip for the club.

Read full article

View more