Dates for 2020/21 Premier League season confirmed

The Premier League has confirmed the start and end date of the 2020/21 season.

They said:

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September.

The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May.

The Premier League will continue to consult The FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.

