Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

10-week transfer window dates announced

Just now

Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the Summer 2020 Transfer Window.

The window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current Premier League season, starting 27th July and ending 5th October.

Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from 5th October, closing 17:00 on 16th October. During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations). No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.

The transfer window is subject to the approval of FIFA.

READ NEXT: Category 1 Academy status approved

Palace APP banner.jpg

Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

How to follow Palace v Manchester United live - including TV channel details

1 Hour ago

Crystal Palace are playing nine matches in 37 days, and every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

Read full article

Club News

United equal classic Palace record from '04/05

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on an in-form Manchester United at Selhurst Park, having beaten the Red Devils 2-1 in August.

Read full article

Club News

Follow Hodgson's press conference today from 12:30 BST

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson will deliver his pre-match press conference today (Wednesday, 15th July) at 12:30 BST ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester United.

Read full article

Club News

Palace face masks back in stock

21 Hours ago

Want to do your bit for the world during these difficult COVID-19 times? And at the same time do you want to support the great work in the community that Palace for Life Foundation do? Then purchase a...

Read full article

View more